BitBall Reaches Market Capitalization of $613,539.98 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $613,539.98 and $3,447.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,138.68 or 0.99641899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00027828 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

