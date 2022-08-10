Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $61.99 or 0.00259382 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $61.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.64 or 0.00592617 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016689 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,138,233 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

