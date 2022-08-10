BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $48.25 million and $10.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00120656 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038202 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024135 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001510 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00278611 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036035 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
