BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 71,046 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 33.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $783,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.04. 120,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200-day moving average is $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

