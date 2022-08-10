BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,830 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in LKQ by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in LKQ by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.4 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 33,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

