BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,207 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 159,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,147. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.