BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CWI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,507. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

