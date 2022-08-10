BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $13.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

