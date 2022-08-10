BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40.52 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. The company had a trading volume of 167,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

