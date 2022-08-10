BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.25. 90,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

