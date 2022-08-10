BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 932,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,684,480. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

