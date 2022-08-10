BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $303.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $288.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.16.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

