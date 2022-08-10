BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $155.61. The company had a trading volume of 134,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,820. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.02.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

