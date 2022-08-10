BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 121,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.14. 29,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

