Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

