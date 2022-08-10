Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 253,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 30,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.