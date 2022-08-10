Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,701,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,510,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 242,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. 7,009,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.