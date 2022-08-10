Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $139.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,367. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

