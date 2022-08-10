Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 510 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 14,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

