Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $45,758,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 202,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

