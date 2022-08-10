BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

