BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, an increase of 734.0% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 101,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 161,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

