BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,400 shares, an increase of 734.0% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 101,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
