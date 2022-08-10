BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

