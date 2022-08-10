BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 18.11. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.96 and a 1 year high of 29.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

