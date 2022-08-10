BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $21.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $717.91. 9,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $634.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.09. The company has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

