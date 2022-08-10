BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $696.51 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $634.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $685.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

