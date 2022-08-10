BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.