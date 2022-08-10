BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BYM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,709. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

