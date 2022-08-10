BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,668. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

