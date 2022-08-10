BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $610,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

