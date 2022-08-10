BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MYN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.53.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
