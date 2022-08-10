BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 2,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,171. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
