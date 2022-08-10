Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 484378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price objective on Blackrock Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

