BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,008. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

