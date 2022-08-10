Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Ruth Porat Purchases 194 Shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,094.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,736.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.94. 5,758,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,822. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.21. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

