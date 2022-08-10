Blake D. Moret Sells 1,256 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $151,486.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,451,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. The stock had a trading volume of 706,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.74. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

