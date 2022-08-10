Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE BE traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. 313,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,839. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01.
In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
