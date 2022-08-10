Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.90 EPS.

Blucora Stock Performance

BCOR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.87 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

About Blucora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 108,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Blucora by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

