Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.90 EPS.
BCOR opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.87 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $22.08.
BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
