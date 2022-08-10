Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Blue Apron Trading Up 18.2 %

APRN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,803 shares of company stock worth $57,913. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

