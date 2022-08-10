Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.
Blue Apron Trading Up 18.2 %
APRN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Blue Apron
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $105,000.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
