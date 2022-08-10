Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 550.8% from the July 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 983,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

BJDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 32,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,972. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.25.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

