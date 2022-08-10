BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$15.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

TSE:FEC traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.76. 114,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$15.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

