BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. 7,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $84.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $1.721 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.