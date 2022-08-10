BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $169.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $171.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $154.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

