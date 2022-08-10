BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 94,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,088. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

