BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 24,006 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 20,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,438. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.