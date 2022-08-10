BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

CTVA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. 69,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

