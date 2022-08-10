BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 112,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.34. 129,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,147. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.