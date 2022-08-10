BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 151,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.35.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

