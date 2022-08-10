BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $357.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.94. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,825. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.