Bonded Finance (BOND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,027.00

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,922.77 or 1.00001971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127889 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.