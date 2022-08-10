Bonded Finance Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded 1,050.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonded Finance Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

